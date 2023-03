You have to see the reaction this 11-year-old has to getting the puppy of his dreams!

Elijah is 11 and is battling brain cancer…and he’s always dreamed of having a black, brown and white Corgi puppy. Make-A-Wish Nebraska just made that dream come true last month! This is the moment he met Tucker!

We’re sure Tucker will help Elijah get through his treatments and give him all the cuddles and puppy kisses!