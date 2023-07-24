Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Boy Stops at Random House to Leave Pep Talk on Stranger’s Doorbell Cam

July 24, 2023 3:23AM AKDT
Source: YouTube

A little “Feel Good” for your day!

It’s not clear where this happened, but some young man walked up to a random person’s doorbell camera just to tell them, “You matter.” He said, “There’s always gonna be somebody who cares about you, and you’re a good person.”

During his kind act other kids try to play ding dong ditch on the house and he still moves past it and continues on with his kind words. So sweet!

