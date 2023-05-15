Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris’ Four Sons Are Now Recording Artists

May 15, 2023 10:26AM AKDT
Boyz II Men lead singer Wanya` Morris must be a proud papa to watch four of his kids pave their own path in the music industry. they got by the name WanMor and range in age from 12 to 19. They are all named Wanya`, but go by their nicknames. Big Boy is 19, Chulo is 17, Tyvas is 16 and Rocco is 12. They’ve been singing together since Rocco was 5.

But dad isn’t managing them, it’s their mom, Tracy Morris, who was a singer in her own right. And Mary J. Blige’s record label and signed them on, getting them their biggest gig yet: The Grammys. They got to perform with legends Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder.

Tracy says the boys came “out of the womb singing” and believes this is their calling.

 

