BP announces North Slope worker tests positive for COVID-19

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — BP says a worker at Prudhoe Bay had tested positive for COVID-19. A company spokeswoman says the company is following procedures to minimize the risk and eliminating all nonessential activity on the North Slope. The state Tuesday reported 133 total cases of COVID-19, including 14 new cases. State health Commissioner Adam Crum says the worker is an Alaska resident who previously traveled out of state. Crum says the person traveled to the North Slope last week and displayed symptoms within two days of arriving. Crum says the person was tested and put in quarantine, as were close contacts the person had.