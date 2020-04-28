BP says terms for sale of its Alaska assets renegotiated

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — BP says it has renegotiated financial terms with Hilcorp for the sale of business assets in Alaska. BP says the move reflects the current low oil-price environment. BP in August announced plans to sell to Hilcorp operations in Alaska, including interests in Prudhoe Bay, the Point Thomson gas field and the trans-Alaska pipeline system, for $5.6 billion. In a release late Sunday, BP said changes were made to the structure of the agreement. BP Alaska President Janet Weiss in a statement says these are challenging times. She says BP will continue working with regulators to answer their questions and show BP is committed to completing the sale.