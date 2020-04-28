      Weather Alert

BP says terms for sale of its Alaska assets renegotiated

Apr 27, 2020 @ 5:11pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — BP says it has renegotiated financial terms with Hilcorp for the sale of business assets in Alaska. BP says the move reflects the current low oil-price environment. BP in August announced plans to sell to Hilcorp operations in Alaska, including interests in Prudhoe Bay, the Point Thomson gas field and the trans-Alaska pipeline system, for $5.6 billion. In a release late Sunday, BP said changes were made to the structure of the agreement. BP Alaska President Janet Weiss in a statement says these are challenging times. She says BP will continue working with regulators to answer their questions and show BP is committed to completing the sale.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
DC health officials recommend canceling all mass gatherings
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread