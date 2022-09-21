Brad Pitt Adds Sculptor To His Resume

Brad Pitt unveiled 9 sculptures at a Finnish art museum, the Sara Hildén Art Museum, as part of a larger exhibit. Pitt, billed as a “largely self-taught” artist, said his pieces are part of his emotional rebirth. He started creating art after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017.

He said: “To me, it’s about self-reflection,” “It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

Big news! @SaraHildenArt in #Tampere #Finland presents Thomas Houseago’s 1st exhibition in the Nordic countries. In the exhibition you can see his sculptures & paintings alongside a ceramic series by Nick Cave and sculptures by Brad Pitt . Photo: Jussi Koivunen #VisitTampere pic.twitter.com/OFixSLj9tp — Visit Tampere (@VisitTampere) September 17, 2022

Oh, and he says he’s seen every season of the British reality show “The Great Pottery Throw Down!”

