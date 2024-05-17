Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Brazil Lands 2027 Women’s World Cup

May 17, 2024 2:44AM AKDT
BANGKOK (AP) — Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup after a vote of FIFA’s full membership chose the South American bid over a joint proposal from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

The FIFA Congress on Friday selected from a reduced field of two candidates to host the 2027 tournament after a joint bid by the United States and Mexico was pulled late last month and South Africa withdrew its candidacy in November.

It was the first time that all 211 of FIFA’s members associations had the opportunity to weigh in on the host of the women’s tournament.

Previously, it was decided by the FIFA Council.

Brazil will be the first South American country to host the event.

