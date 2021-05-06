Breakup disrupts Alaska village’s temporary water treatment
BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A southwest Alaska village that lost its water plant in a fire will be without its temporary water treatment plant during river breakup. KYUK Radio reports the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. installed a temporary water treatment system for Tuluksak in March that pipes water from the Tuluksak River, but the system cannot withstand ice floes released during breakup. Plans call for reinstalling the system once the river ice is gone. Until then, Tuluksak can store water in large tanks. The state’s emergency management office this week said it was providing 10 pallets of water and said it would continue providing drinking water to help Tuluksak.