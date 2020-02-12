Brent Sass repeats as champion in 2010 Yukon Quest
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A veteran long-distance musher has defended his title in the 2020 Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race. The Anchorage Daily News reports 40-year-old Brent Sass on Tuesday afternoon crossed the finish line in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, to again win the 1,000-mile race. It’s the third championship for Sass, who first won in 2015. Sass says the race was a slog. He has entered 13 Yukon Quests and he says he broke 10 times more trail this year than all the previous races put together. Michelle Phillips of Tagish Lake, Yukon, finished in second place Tuesday, four hours after Sass.