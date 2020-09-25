Breonna Taylor’s supporters criticize prosecutor in her case
By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN, BRUCE SCHREINER and ANGIE WANG Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor’s family and their lawyers are sharply criticizing Kentucky’s attorney general for the failure to bring charges against police officers in her death. At a news conference Friday, they called for state Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the transcripts of the grand jury proceeding. They are also vowing to continue their protests until the officers are charged. Taylor’s mother said in a statement read by a relative to a gathering in Louisville that she did not expect justice from Cameron. A spokesperson for Cameron said prosecutors and grand jury members are bound by the facts, even though he understood that the family was disappointed in the outcome.