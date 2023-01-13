Bride Lends Her Pricey Gown To Stranger Across The World

It’s become the sisterhood of the traveling wedding dress! Simone Crouch had been on the hunt for a specific dress for about five years. She couldn’t get it where she’s from in South Africa. She scoured Instagram for anyone who had tagged the designer in their posts. That’s when she messaged Emily Heath. Heath generously lent Crouch the $5000 dress!

Heath shipped it to Crouch’s mom in the UK for $125, then another family member traveled with it to South Africa where it fit perfectly!

Guess you could count this as her “something borrowed!”

#FeelGood