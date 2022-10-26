Bright Up The Night 2022

Mix 103.1 is excited to welcome “Bright Up The Night!’ – Alaska’s largest drive-through holiday light display, at the Alaska State Fairgrounds starting on Thanksgiving and running through New Year’s Eve. Tickets are on-sale now at alaskastatefair.org

The holiday attraction features more than 70 different light displays, a majority of which are brand new for 2022. From the warmth and comfort of your vehicle, drive through almost a mile of festive light displays spanning the entire length of the fairgrounds while enjoying holiday music synced directly to your radio.

Bright Up the Night will be open Thursdays through Sundays from November 24 through December 11, and daily from December 15 through December 31. Hours are from 5 to 9 p.m.

A limited number of vehicles will be allowed in each hour, so purchase tickets today at alaskastatefair.org

Keep it locked to Mix 103.1 as we’ll be giving some passes away as we get closer to the event!