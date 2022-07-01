Brisk Walks = 16 More Years of Life

A new study is now telling us that Extending your life is as easy as going for a brisk walk!
And we’re talking about an extra 16 YEARS of life!
This is according to brand new research from the University of Leicester that discovered a strong link between a person’s walking pace and the rate at which they age.
To break it down, brisk walking leads to longer telomeres. Telomeres are the protective caps on the ends of our DNA strands……. similar to the plastic caps on shoelaces, which keep them from fraying at the end. And the longer a person’s telomeres are, the younger a person is in terms of biological age – which is how well your body is functioning relative to your actual calendar age.
And don’t miss this: When the scientists analyzed the genetic data of over 400-thousand adults, they found that a faster walking pace can lead to a person being 16 years younger in terms of biological age.
So here’s the burning question: how much brisk walking do you need to get the longevity benefits?
The scientists say just 10 minutes a day!
