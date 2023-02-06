Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

British Man Finds Necklace Traced To Henry VIII’s Wife With Metal Detector

February 6, 2023 6:35AM AKST
A man in the U.K. has only been looking for treasure with a metal detector for about 6 months, and he stumbled across a “once-in-a-hundred-lifetimes” find!

Charlie Clark owns a cafe in the UK and stumbled on a huge 24-karat gold heart pendant and chain that experts believe is linked to King Henry VIII’s first wife!

No word on an estimated value just yet and the finder will have to split the profit with the property owner where he found it.

