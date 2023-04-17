Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Britney Spears’ Book Almost Done And She’s “Not Holding Back”

April 17, 2023 5:48AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Britney Spears is writing her own story with the help of journalist and memoirist Sam Lanksy.  It’s almost done and a source told Entertainment Tonight Britney is “not holding back!”

Spears got $15 million to do the book. From Justin Timberlake, to husband Sam Asghari and two marriages in between…and of course the family drama with her 13-year conservatorship. Britney has MUCH to discuss.

No word on when to expect it to go to print and get in stores, but we’ll keep you posted.

You May Also Like

1

3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project
2

Sex abuse case against ex-Alaska attorney general thrown out
3

A GoFundMe Soars For Controversial Former School Bus Driver
4

Best Food to Help You Sleep Better at Night
5

Are You Looking for Ways to Make New Friends?