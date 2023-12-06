Britney Spears’ Dad Loses A Leg Due To An Infection

Britney Spears’ estranged father, Jamie, suffered complications from a knee replacement surgery he had earlier this year caused a serious infection. A source told Page Six multiple surgeries couldn’t contain the infection, so the last resort was to amputate.

Despite Britney making moves to mend fences with family members including her mom and sister, Page Six says Dad isn’t on that list. Insiders say Britney will “never forgive him for the abuses and trauma he caused.”