Britney Spears Fans Troll Justin Timberlake, She Apologizes

Justin Timberlake was all over the place with the release of his new single, “Selfish”, and appearance on late night TV and “SNL”, but Britney Spears fans made a little statement. They starting streaming her song “Selfish” from her Femme Fatale album to knock JT’s song out of the top spot on the iTunes Top Songs chart after one day.

If we REALLY want to make it interesting…NSYNC has a song called “Selfish”!

They are lashing out after Spears revealed their dirty laundry in her memoir last year, that included Timberlake insisting she abort their baby because he wasn’t ready to be a father. That said, Britney took time to give Justin a shout out on her now private Instagram page after his “Tonight Show” appearance to apologize for airing things that “offended any of the people I genuinely care about.” And she said she’s “in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish’.”

Britney Spears apologizes to ex Justin Timberlake over memoir: ‘I am in love’ with his song ‘Selfish’ https://t.co/x5ahJE0tum pic.twitter.com/tS3qhBZ9Nw — New York Post (@nypost) January 29, 2024

His new album drops March 15th, so we’ll see how or if the Britney fans retaliate then!