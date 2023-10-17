Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Britney Spears Shares Excerpts From Her Memoir

October 17, 2023 5:27AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Britney Spears is giving you a little taste of her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Mevia a video on social media.  In a 26-second clip, she says, “I actually envy the people who know how to make fame work for them,” “My demeanor was innocent – and it wasn’t an act. I didn’t know what I was doing.” “I felt like I was living on the edge of a cliff,”  “If you stood up for me when I couldn’t stand up for myself: from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

 

Justin Timberlake is said to be “concerned” about what she’s going to say of their time together.   The Woman In Me will be available next Tuesday at major retailers.

You May Also Like

1

Data Breach At MGM Resorts Expected To Cost Casino Giant $100 Million
2

Former President Trump’s Lawyers Seek To Halt Civil Fraud Trial And Block Ruling Disrupting Real Estate Empire
3

Michigan Man Pleaded Guilty To Ruby Slipper Heist
4

Jailed Iranian Activist Narges Mohammadi Wins The Nobel Peace Prize For Fighting Women’s Oppression
5

American Tourist Accused Of Smashing Ancient Rome Statues At Museum In Israel