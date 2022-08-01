Britney Spears Wrote a Book But It Won’t Come Out Because of Paper Shortage

Britney Spears finished writing a tell-all, but it won’t come out anytime soon because there isn’t enough paper. There’s apparently a global paper shortage, so until it’s resolved, there isn’t an estimated release date.

TMZ reports that the worldwide supply shortage has impacted publication plans. A shortage of paper and other materials means the book might not reach its currently planned January release date, which is when publisher Simon & Schuster hoped to have the book on shelves.

Since there’s no clear estimate for when the paper shortage will be resolved, the publisher has yet to confirm an alternate release date.

Britney signed the deal to publish a tell-all memoir back in February, which got her an astonishing $15 million advance.

The deal set off of a bidding war between multiple publishers and is said to be one of the biggest of all-time, just behind a book deal the Obamas signed.