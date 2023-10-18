Britney’s Bombshell About Justin Timberlake And Why She Shaved Her Head

Now we know why Justin Timberlake has been squirming about Britney Spears’ new memoir, The Woman In Me. She admits in the book there was a Britney/Justin baby when they were dating. Although Spears wanted to keep it, Timberlake pressured her to end the pregnancy because they weren’t ready.

Spears was 17 when she started dating Timberlake and they split in 2002. People magazine has the excerpt that talked about it: “Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day,” she continued. “I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

As for why she famously shaved her head in 2007: “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager,” she writes. “Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back.”

Her memoir is officially out in print and audiobook read by Michelle Williams October 24th.