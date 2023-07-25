Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest At USC Basketball Practice

July 25, 2023 8:34AM AKDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California on Monday.

A family spokesman said medical staff treated him and he was transported to a hospital.

The spokesman said Bronny is stable and no longer in the intensive care unit.

Bronny James was one of the nation’s top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.

