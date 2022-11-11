Bronson’s proposed budget would move funding from A-F-D to A-P-D

Mayor Dave Bronson’s proposed 584-million-dollar budget for 2023 would move funding for A-F-D’S mobile crisis team to the Anchorage Police Department in order to expand their mobile intervention team. A-D-N reports at a work session on Thursday night, assembly members discussed an amendment which would preserve crisis team funding. Other proposed amendments include 3 new A-F-D positions, a 500-thousand-dollar increase for snow removal, and more.