Bruce Springsteen Postpones September Shows Due To Peptic Ulcers

September 7, 2023 9:28AM AKDT
NEW YORK (AP) — The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

The disease causes ulcers to form in the stomach or small intestine that can cause heartburn, nausea and stomach pain.

The postponed shows including scheduled stops in Albany and Syracuse in New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and shows in Connecticut and Ohio.

Springsteen, renowned for his high-energy, three-hour plus concerts with the E Street Band, recently performed three nights of shows in his home state of New Jersey.

