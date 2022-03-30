      Weather Alert

Bruce Willis, Diagnosed With Aphasia, Steps Away From Acting

Mar 30, 2022 @ 9:48am

NEW YORK (AP) – Bruce Wills is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia.

The condition causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

Willis’ family announced the news in a statement Wednesday on Willis’ Instagram page.

The 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.

The statement was signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

