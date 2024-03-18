Bruno Mars Owes $50 Million In Gambling Debts To MGM In Vegas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Bruno Mars attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Uh oh…Bruno Mars better start pumping out some new albums because he has a BIG bill to pay!

He allegedly owes as much as $50 million in gambling debt to the Park MGM casino in Las Vegas, where he’s entering the ninth year of his residency. He earns a big paycheck from that show…$90 million each year, but after taxes it’s barely enough to cover Mars’ debts.

Mars has been open about his love of gambling and how he covered his rent playing cards when he was trying to make a name for himself in music. Despite the alleged debt, his shows at Park MGM are set to resume in June, and tickets are still available.