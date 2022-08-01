Bruno Mars Wanted to Be Better Than the Beatles, Wrote Hit Song

Bruno Mars aspired to produce songs that were better than The Beatles, but after much effort, he created one of his hit songs once he relaxed.

Following five hours in the studio trying to produce something magical and historical, the artist was ready to throw in the towel, citing, “Today I don’t feel like doing anything at all.” But, this comment opened Bruno Mars’ eyes to writing the song “The Lazy Song,” a reggae-pop track from Doo-Wops & Hooligans.

Mars’ “The Lazy Song” became a success. It spent 27 weeks on the chart and reached its highest point at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Doo-Wops & Hooligans spent 581 weeks on the chart and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

The Beatles’ native the United Kingdom saw success with “The Lazy Song” as well. The Official Charts Company reports that throughout the track’s 34 weeks at the top of the U.K. chart, it spent one week at No. 1.

Do you experience your most successful moments once you stop stressing over things?