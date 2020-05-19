Brush fire north of Phoenix forces evacuation of 250 people
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say high winds caused a brush fire in a town near Phoenix to nearly quadruple in size and force the evacuation of 132 homes. No homes had burned Monday in Cave Creek, but the fire came within 100 yards of some houses. Many other evacuated homes were less than a mile from the blaze. Authorities were wary of Tuesday’s forecast of 15-20 mph winds in the area with gusts up to 35 mph. The fire, which is under investigation and believed to be human-caused, started Sunday. Winds picked up, causing fire to spread through a green space, into the desert, over a mountain and toward neighborhoods,