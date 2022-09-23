Bryce Dallas Howard Says Studio Execs Wanted Her To Lose Weight

Bryce Dallas Howard spilled some tea in a new interview that executives behind the Jurassic World trilogy wanted her to lose weight.

Bryce Dallas Howard says director Colin Trevorrow shut down demands for her to lose weight before filming #JurassicWorldDominion: “I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting. https://t.co/fzeiO0jsW7 — Variety (@Variety) September 22, 2022

“How do I say this … [I’ve] been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” the actress told Metro. It was director Colin Trevorrow that backed her up. “And on the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me … because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’” She continued, “He was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film’ and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.”

She said she was “thrilled” to be able to do stunts with her body at “maximum strength” and hopes it pushes other directors to focus more on the actresses’ ability and less on their appearance and weight.

MORE HERE