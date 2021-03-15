BTS On Dealing With The Pandemic

BTS is the biggest band in the world, but even with their level of fame, they are dealing with the pandemic like the rest of us. Hear how they are staying positive, find out what they miss most since Covid-19, and their opinion on one of our favorite debates.
Want more Spout Podcast?
Watch the podcast: http://bit.ly/followspout
Listen to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spout-podcast/id1557806606
Find Spout on Social:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/spout_podcast
Twitter: https://twitter.com/spout_podcast