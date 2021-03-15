      Weather Alert

BTS On Dealing With The Pandemic

Mar 15, 2021 @ 10:18am

BTS is the biggest band in the world, but even with their level of fame, they are dealing with the pandemic like the rest of us. Hear how they are staying positive, find out what they miss most since Covid-19, and their opinion on one of our favorite debates.

powered by Sounder

Want more Spout Podcast?

Watch the podcast: http://bit.ly/followspout​

Listen to the podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spout-podcast/id1557806606

Find Spout on Social:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/spout_podcast​
Twitter: https://twitter.com/spout_podcast

TAGS
BTS Spout Podcast Tino Cochino
You May Also Like
Stimulus Checks To Start Arriving This Weekend For Those With Direct Deposit
Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Former Officer In George Floyd’s Death
Minneapolis to weigh settlement in Floyd family lawsuit
Arrested journalist pleaded with officer: ‘This is my job’
Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM