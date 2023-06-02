Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Bug In Chase Bank Online Banking Causing Double Transactions, Fees

June 2, 2023 9:05AM AKDT
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Chase’s online banking services were seeing double transactions, fees and/or payments in their accounts, with the situation not immediately being resolved as of late morning on Friday.

Numerous Chase customers were posting on social media that their rent or bill payments were taken out of their accounts twice and reporting hold times with customer service approaching more than an hour.

