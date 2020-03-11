      Weather Alert

Bus driver who fatally struck Alaska mayor gets 6 months

Mar 11, 2020 @ 11:40am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The driver of a tour bus that fatally struck an Alaska mayor and her mother in the nation’s capital was sentenced to six months in jail. News outlets report Gerard James was sentenced Monday to four years. The judge suspended three and a half years, saying he was obviously remorseful about the deaths. Skagway Mayor Monica Carlson and her mother Cora Adams were struck and killed by the bus James was driving in December 2018. A prosecutor said James made a left turn despite a red arrow prohibiting it. James’ attorney said the lighting at the intersection was poor.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
Traffic Cams
Add an event to the Mix!