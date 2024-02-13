Cafe In Michigan Surprised With $10,000 Tip

Everyone at the Mason Jar Cafe was shocked when a customer’s $32 breakfast order turned into a $10,000 tip!

The anonymous man had just attended a memorial service for a friend; and he wanted to honor that person’s memory by giving server Linsey Boyd a huge bonus! She said “I just gave him a hug. I didn’t even know his name at that point, but I gave him a hug.’” The tipper asked her to spread the money around to all her co-workers and she of course did. One waitress said she’s going to use it to help pay off student loans. There were many other moms on staff that needed the extra money too!

The restaurant shared a picture of the receipt on social media.