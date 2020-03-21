      Weather Alert

California awakes to new reality: Homebound amid outbreak

Mar 20, 2020 @ 5:53pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Californians awoke to a new reality after the governor issued stay-at-home orders for nearly 40 million people amid the coronavirus outbreak. The move by Gov. Gavin Newsom was the most sweeping in the country in the effort to curb the pandemic. Normally congested freeways were free of traffic and city streets remained mostly empty Friday. The order was a stunning development and further blow to businesses and workers. California is one of the hardest-hit states with 1,055 confirmed cases and 19 deaths as of Friday. Residents have been told to stay 6 feet away from others, not gather in groups and wash their hands frequently.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
News from KFQD
As virus shuts schools, experts debate if that curbs spread
Chicago, other cities, cancel St. Patrick’s Day parades