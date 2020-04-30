California food for seniors plan could run out of money soon

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Days ago, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a first-in-the-nation plan to deliver meals to vulnerable seniors during the coronavirus crisis. But government documents show the money needed to support it could run out in less than two weeks. The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will only fund the program through May 10 unless the state is granted an extension. It wasn’t clear how many cities and counties would be delivering meals by the time the funds dry up. The state will review the program before deciding whether to seek an extension. One state agency warned there is no guarantee the extension will come through.