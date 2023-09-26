Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

California Governor Signs Law Raising Taxes On Guns And Ammunition To Pay For School Safety

September 26, 2023 12:33PM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that will raise taxes on guns and ammunition.

The federal government already taxes guns at 10% or 11%.

The law Newsom signed on Tuesday adds an 11% tax on top of that.

The money will pay for things like security improvements in public schools and violence prevention programs.

The law takes effect July 1, 2024.

Newsom also signed laws to overhaul the state’s rules for carrying concealed weapons and require semiautomatic pistols to have microstamping technology.

The California Rifle and Pistol Association has promised to challenge California’s new tax in court.

You May Also Like

1

Employment at Alpha Media
2

New Mexico Governor Amends Order Suspending Right To Carry Firearms To Focus On Parks, Playgrounds
3

Husband of US Rep. Mary Peltola dies in an airplane crash in Alaska
4

US Military Orders New Interviews On The Deadly 2021 Afghan Airport Attack As Criticism Persists
5

Rare Truman Capote Story From the Early 1950’s Is Being Published For First Time