      Weather Alert

California hanging death of Black man ruled a suicide

Jul 10, 2020 @ 10:39am

By STEFANIE DAZIO and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities have concluded that a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California park killed himself, after the family contended he wouldn’t have taken his own life. Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials on Thursday announced conclusions of an investigation into the June 10 death of Robert Fuller in Palmdale. Officials said Fuller had a history of mental illness and suicidal tendencies. He was treated for depression at a Nevada hospital last fall. The family’s attorney plans to hold a news conference Friday to respond to the determination.

You May Also Like
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’
Seattle mayor bans tear gas use for 30 days amid protests
Shot officer was targeted at Vegas protest, authorities say