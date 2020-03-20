      Weather Alert

California rushes to prevent virus spread among the homeless

Mar 19, 2020 @ 5:40pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are rushing to rent hotels rooms and build temporary shelters to isolate confirmed coronavirus cases among the homeless population. California has the largest homeless population in the country. Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state will give local governments $150 million to help house the homeless. But it’s unclear what legal authority the state has to force people into shelters. Newsom said he doesn’t think homeless people will refuse the chance to put a roof over their heads. Some homeless advocacy groups have criticized Newsom for not providing more strict orders for local governments to follow.

