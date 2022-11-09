Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

California Sells Winning $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Ticket

November 9, 2022 7:01AM AKST
Share
California Sells Winning $2.04 Billion Powerball Jackpot Ticket

Lottery officials said the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, outside Downtown Los Angeles, ending the wait after a delayed number drawing.  It was later revealed the delay was due to Minnesota’s sales verification system crashing. The winning store, Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, gets $1 million bonus for selling it and California public schools gets $156 million thanks to the tickets sold.

You May Also Like

1

Tom Brady Releases Official Statement On Divorce
2

Disney+ Previews The Santa Clauses
3

Disney+ Previews The Santa Clauses
4

Leslie Jordan’s Final Interview Taped Two Weeks Before His Unexpected Death
5

Murkowski faces Tshibaka and Chesbro in Alaska Senate debate