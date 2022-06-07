      Weather Alert

Camila Cabello Spouts Off

Jun 7, 2022 @ 7:53am

Camila Cabello has been in the spotlight for close to a decade. We saw her rise from an X-Factor contestant to Fifth Harmony member to a chart-topping solo career and even turn into a fairytale princess as Cinderella.

Interestingly when we sat down with Camila, she made us forget about her billions of streams, her duets with MGK and Ed Sheeran, or any version of her famous persona.

In this week’s episode, the Cuban-born superstar spouts off with host Erik Zachary on being an introvert despite being an entertainer, how she manages her choices to eliminate anxiety, the strength she finds in being alone, what type of wine she is drinking, and more.

 

