Canadian Border to Reopen For Fully Vaccinated U.S. Citizens August 9th

Jul 19, 2021 @ 11:21am

TORONTO (AP) – Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Monday a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known.

Any Canadian can fly to the U.S.

