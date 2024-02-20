Capital One To Buy Discover For $35 Billion
February 20, 2024 8:56AM AKST
NEW YORK (AP) — Capital One Financial is buying Discover Financial Services for $35 billion, in a deal that would bring together two of the nation’s biggest lenders and credit card issuers.
Discover Financial shareholders will receive Capital One shares valued at nearly $140, according to a news release issued by the companies Monday.
Discover shares closed Friday trading at $110.49.
Virginia-based Capital One was the 12th largest U.S. bank as of the third quarter.
Illinois-based Discover was the 33rd biggest. Both banks have benefitted from Americans increasingly using their credit cards, but have also needed to set aside more money to guard against defaults.