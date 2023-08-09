Cardi B’s Tossed Microphone Sells For $99,900 On eBay

The microphone that Cardi B threw into a Las Vegas crowd after being splashed with a drink sold for $99,900 on eBay yesterday. The bidding started at $500 and attracted more than 120 bids. It was put up on eBay by the owner of The Wave, the audio company contracted for Cardi B’s show.

The good news is the seller promised to donate all the proceeds to two charities, Friendship Circle Las Vegas (dedicated to special needs kids) and the Wounded Warrior Project (dedicated to injured veterans).

Also good news for Cardi as Vegas authorities decided not to charge her with battery after a 26-year-old fan claimed she was hit and filed a report.