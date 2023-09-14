Cardi Put the B in Back

In this highly-anticipated episode, your host Tamra Dhia sits down with the one and only Cardi B to discuss her remarkable journey, her unique bond with Megan Thee Stallion, and so much more!

Cardi B, often known for her bold and fierce persona, reveals a side of herself you’ve never seen before. She discusses her surprising shyness and how she’s learned to channel her confidence. Discover the power behind Cardi’s unwavering support for fellow female rappers and how clapping back at haters has become her secret weapon for maintaining strong mental health.

But that’s not all – Cardi delves into her early struggles in the fashion world, explaining why she’s perfectly fine with the lack of initial support and how she’s turned those obstacles into stepping stones. She also drops some exclusive insights into her upcoming return to acting, the much-anticipated release of her new album in 2024, and what the future holds for her ever-evolving career.

Don’t miss out on Cardi B’s candid and revealing conversation about her journey, her friendship with Megan Thee Stallion, and the exciting projects that lie ahead.

