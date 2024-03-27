Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Cargo Ship Bridge Collapse Investigation Underway

March 27, 2024 8:30AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

A devastating crash happened in the overnight hours Tuesday that collapsed Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. A cargo ship from Singapore en route to Sri Lanka lost power, and steering, and was unable to avoid hitting a bridge support, bringing the whole bridge down.

Recovery efforts are underway for 6 missing people, including construction workers filling potholes on the bridge. Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital. A mayday call was made in just enough time for authorities to close the bridge to traffic. The Baltimore port is the 9th busiest in the country, now closed indefinitely.

You May Also Like

1

Beyonce Reveals She Was Motivated To Make A Country Album Over “Not Feeling Welcome”
2

Organizer of Failed Wonka Experience Speaks Out
3

Bryce Vine Opens Up About How His Mom Shaped His Career
4

Trailer: “The Fall Guy”
5

Alaska governor vetoes education package overwhelming passed by lawmakers