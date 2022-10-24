Carly Simon Mourns The Loss Of Two Sisters A Day Apart

So very sad. Carly Simon is mourning the loss of not just one, but BOTH of her sisters who died from cancer just one day apart. Carly said the losses will be “long and haunting.”

Former opera singer Joanna died from thyroid cancer on Wednesday at the age of 85, while Broadway composter Lucy died of breast cancer the following day at 82. In her tribute to her sisters, Simon said, “I am filled with sorrow to speak about the passing of Joanna and Lucy Simon,” “Their loss will be long and haunting. As sad as this day is, it’s impossible to mourn them without celebrating their incredible lives that they lived.” “We were three sisters who not only took turns blazing trails and marking courses for one another, we were each others secret shares,” “The co-keepers of each other’s memories. I have no words to explain the feeling of suddenly being the only remaining direct offspring of Richard and Andrea Simon.”

