Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Carrie Underwood Is Coming Back To “American Idol” As A Judge

August 1, 2024 6:48AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s coming full circle for Carrie Underwood as she is replacing Katy Perry as the newest judge!  This had to happen at some point right??? She’s one of the show’s biggest success stories, so it’s only fitting she return 20 years after it made her a star!

Since winning the show in 2005, she’s gone on to sell 85 million records and generate 28 #1 singles!!! Underwood also has 8 Grammys on her shelf, 17 American Music Awards, 10 People’s Choice Awards, and 7 CMAs.

The next season of “American Idol” launches next spring!

 

 

You May Also Like

1

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
2

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
3

Will Lady Gaga Perform At The Olympic Opening Ceremony?
4

Secret Service Director, Grilled By Lawmakers On The Trump Assassination Attempt, Says ‘We Failed’
5

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain