Case Possibly Containing Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card Sells For $3.7 Million At Auction

February 26, 2024 11:51AM AKST
REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — A case of old hockey cards possibly containing the game’s Great One has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was discovered in a home in Canada.

Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee’s 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards.

The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards.

A man in Regina, Saskatchewan, had kept the case in a packed storage room.

The auctioneer says the longtime collector asked to remain anonymous.

