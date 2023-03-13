Cast Announced For Animated Adult Reboot Of “The Flintstones”

An animated adult comedy series reboot of “The Flintstones” on Fox will be led by Elizabeth Banks voicing an adult Pebbles. The “Bedrock” story will pick up with the family as a 20-something Pebbles is embarking on her own career and Fred is nearing retirement. The Stone Age makes way for the Bronze Age, which is challenging for the residents of Bedrock.

The cast also includes Stephen Root as Fred; Amy Sedaris as Wilma; Nicole Byer as Betty; Joe Lo Truglio as Barney; Manny Jacinto as Bamm-Bamm. No word yet on when it will premiere.

