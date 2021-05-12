      Weather Alert

CDC advisers mull how to use Pfizer shots in kids 12 and up

May 12, 2021 @ 8:02am

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE Associated Press
Federal health advisers are meeting to issue recommendations on how to vaccinate kids as young as 12 with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier in the week, the Food and Drug Administration cleared the expanded use of Pfizer’s shots, citing evidence the shots worked as well in those 12 to 15 years old as those 16 and older. Kids in some places are already rolling up their sleeves. But much of the nation is waiting for Wednesday’s recommendations from advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many states will be shipping doses to pediatricians and even to schools.

 

