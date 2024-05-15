Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

CDC: Fewer US Overdose Deaths Were Reported Last Year

May 15, 2024 8:46AM AKDT
NEW YORK (AP) — The number of U.S. fatal overdoses fell last year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the numbers Wednesday.

CDC officials noted the data is provisional and could change after more analysis, but that they still expect a drop when the final counts are in.

The agency says about 107,500 people died of overdoses in the U.S. last year.

That’s down 3% from 2022.

It’s too soon to know what spurred the decline, but experts reacted cautiously.

They say the decline as relatively small.

They also note that the last time a decline occurred — in 2018 — drug deaths shot up afterward.

